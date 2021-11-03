Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that KC Navarro will take on indie sensation Warhorse at this Saturday’s tapings of Fusion from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the card for the event, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Warhorse vs. KC Navarro for this Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Two top middleweights will clash as KC Navarro squares off with one of the most popular up and comers from the midwest circuit in Warhorse.

Fueled by horsepower and heavy metal, Warhorse plans on crushing Navarro trademark diving double stomp from the top rope but will the charismatic speedster Navarro be too fast to catch?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 6.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

Philly Street Fight for World Tag Team Championship

Los Parks vs. 5150

OPERA CUP SEMI-FINALS

TJP vs. Calvin Tankman

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!

Aramis vs. Arez

Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs

OPERA CUP FINALS

Warhorse vs. KC Navarro

The debut of “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime

