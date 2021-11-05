The Worlds Most Dangerous Man Ken Shamrock recently joined the Talking Tough podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how Shamrock trained with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart prior to his jump from MMA into pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he went to Canada and began training with Bret Hart prior to his run in WWE:

I had actually went down to Canada first and worked with Bret Hart and started trying to understand, even though I had done it when I was younger, this is a whole new beast and a whole different kind of a machine that you were dealing with. Being there was great and here I was coming in there, hadn’t been in a wrestling ring in five years, six years and now all of a sudden, I’m gonna jump into this thing — actually it was ten years, more like ten years before I jumped into a wrestling ring and so I remember working with him and first thing he told me was make sure that I stopped and listened to what he was gonna say because it was gonna be very important.

On the key advice that Hart gave him during that time:

What he said was, ‘Make sure that you don’t be a pro wrestler’ and I looked at him like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And basically what he was telling me is, ‘Vince brought you in here because you’re the World’s Most Dangerous Man. You’re a no holds barred fighter, you’re an MMA fighter. Don’t go out there doing hip tosses and sunset flips and working these programs. You have to go out there, you have to kick, punch, suplex and submit people’ and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Sh*t, that’s just like going in and sparring. I don’t knock ‘em out or hurt ‘em, I’m just going in and spar with ‘em.’

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)