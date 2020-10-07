IMPACT superstar Ken Shamrock was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss his induction into the IMPACT Hall of Fame, and why he reached out to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to be apart of that induction. Check out what he had to say below.

Me and Rock had a program together. We definitely stayed in contact through social media but his schedule and my schedule, it’s not like we go out and have coffee. We live in two parts of the world. But I’ll never forget the things he did for me and the times we spent together were special because he really did help me in my pro wrestling career. I know he will tell you the same thing with me and the things we did because shot him up into stardom. It wasn’t because of me, it was because of what we were able to do together and be able to give ourselves a chance to be able to step away and do greater things in other places. That was a start for me and him. He was a big part of that. I thought it was fitting for him to be a part of that induction because I believe that’s where it started, was with him.

You can listen to the Worlds Most Dangerous Man’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)