Bryan Danielson issued a challenge to AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

This is where Bryan stated that he came to AEW to fight the best and when he sees Omega, he sees a guy who hangs with goofy stooges and a “piece of sh**” talk for him.

Bryan said that Omega lost his balls. Omega accepted the match challenge. It will take place on next week’s episode of Dynamite: Grand Slam.