Bryan Danielson issued a challenge to AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
This is where Bryan stated that he came to AEW to fight the best and when he sees Omega, he sees a guy who hangs with goofy stooges and a “piece of sh**” talk for him.
Bryan said that Omega lost his balls. Omega accepted the match challenge. It will take place on next week’s episode of Dynamite: Grand Slam.
The American Dragon @bryandanielson is here on #AEWDynamite – Tune in NOW LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/it7sDTXnlJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021
The fans have answered for @kennyomegamanx 🗣 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/70xsYHNUKX
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 16, 2021