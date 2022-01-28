Top pro-wrestling superstars Kenny Omega (AEW), Adam Cole (AEW), and Xavier Woods (WWE) recently sat down with GiantBomb.com to give their picks for best video games of 2021. You can see Woods and Omega’s picks below, or check out the full back and forth with Cole here.

Kenny Omega’s Top 10 Picks:

10. Persona 5 Strikers

9. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

8. 12 Minutes

7. Metroid Dread

6. FFVII Remake Intergrade

5. Monster Hunter Rise

4. Resident Evil Village

3. Lost Judgement

2. It Takes Two

1. Returnal

Xavier Woods’ Top 10 Picks:

10. Halo Infinite

9. Outriders

8. Returnal

7. Mario Golf: Super Rush

6. Aerial Knight’s Never Yield

5. Back 4 Blood

4. Deathloop

3. Far Cry 6

2. Pokémon Unite

1. Knockout City