Next week AEW will present their fourth ever Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Two big names that will not be on the card are former AEW world champion Kenny Omega, who is rehabbing a number of injuries, and former three-time TNT champion Cody Rhodes, who made his return to WWE back in April.

Omega and Rhodes responded to a fan online who brought up how both men will be missed. The American Nightmare writes, “I’ve got my crosshairs on being inside Hell in a Cell, but I’m sure it’ll be just fine without me. I left a lot of love(and blood ha) imbued in that canvas. Very proud of that chapter.”

The Cleaner’s response was, “I’ll either be there in spirit or watching via satellite uplink somewhere, (if that counts?).”

Check out the exchange below.

