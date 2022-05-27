Kenny Omega reportedly will not be in attendance for AEW Double Or Nothing Week in Las Vegas, but he is currently training for his return to the ring.

It was reported earlier this month that while Omega has been recovering from various operations and is still not medically cleared to compete, he has been backstage at some AEW TV tapings over the last several weeks, working behind-the-scenes. It was noted that the AEW Executive Vice President has been producing some of the women’s division matches, among other tasks.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Omega is not scheduled to be in Las Vegas this week for the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Regarding Omega’s recovery and healing, word is that it was too early to travel to the recent AEW TV tapings he worked, so he will be skipping Vegas this week.

It was reported back in March that Omega was recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, and was scheduled for surgery to repair a sports hernia a few weeks later. This new report notes that Omega is able to train the parts of his body that are healthy, and he is pushing himself harder each week.

However, Omega told The Observer that other parts of his body are healing slow, and he’s resigned to the fact that physically he will never be 100%. He is still looking at reversing some of the physical damage done to his body and get back to in-ring action. He’s also looking to his time as an effective pro wrestler being extended by the time off and the fact that he’s fixing up his various injuries.

There is still no known timetable for Omega’s return to the ring.

Omega has been out of in-ring action since dropping the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Full Gear back on November 13. He took time off to deal with several nagging injuries, and was told by AEW President Tony Khan to take as much time as he needed. Omega originally hoped to be back in action by February, but that was before he underwent other surgeries. There was hope that Omega will be back in the ring this spring or early summer, but nothing has been confirmed.

