AEW, IMPACT, and AAA world champion Kenny Omega was a recent guest on the Wrestling With The Week podcast with host Scorpio Sky where the Cleaner stated that he originally expected to conclude his career in Japan, but how the phenomena of AEW and other unexpected happenings brought him to the United States. Check out highlights from Omega’s interview below.

Says he expected to spend the rest of his days in Japan:

It’s very odd. If you had asked me how I see myself years from now, I never would’ve said ‘I’m going to be a full time wrestler in America.’ I thought for sure I was going to retire in Japan, possibly live, (actually) I wouldn’t even say possibly. I was heavily leaning towards living in Japan for the rest of my days. Of course visiting Canada and maybe doing the odd here in America because we (New Japan) were trying to do the crossover anyway.

On teh phenomena of AEW and how sometimes you just have to roll with the punches:

So it’s really surprising. It just goes to show you can never really plan for these things, 100% anyway. You can never really plan for this phenomena that is AEW, you can never plan for the pandemic, but we’re just sort of rolling with the punches.

