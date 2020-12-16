The first match has been announced for the Hard Kill PPV event and it will feature Kenny Omega.

The AEW World Heavyweight Champion is slated to make his in-ring Impact Wrestling debut at this show. The promotion set up the contest during Tuesday’s Impact episode as Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers reunited.

They’ll take on Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns at Hard To Kill.

The episode saw Anderson attack Swann then The Motor City Machine Guns made the save and eventually Doc Gallows ran out to help Anderson. Omega then attacked Swann before announcing the six-man tag team match.

Hard To Kill will air on pay-per-view on January 19th.