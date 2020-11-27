AEW superstar and current number one contender Kenny Omega has announced on Twitter that he’s officially launched a new supplement line with the company REDCON1. The Cleaner adds that he’s even got a flavor named after his signature running knee strike, the V-Trigger.

Omega writes, “Well, today’s the day and I’ve officially launched my own supplement line with REDCON1. The flavor, V-TRIGGER, tastes a lot like Lemonheads. So if you’re into that, this is up your alley! In other news, happy thanksgiving!”

