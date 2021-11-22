As expected, Kenny Omega has vacated the AAA Mega Championship.

AAA’s Dorian Roldan announced the news today. Omega was scheduled to defend the title against El Hijo del Vikingo at AAA TripleMania Regia on December 4.

A replacement for Omega was not announced. Omega will reportedly undergo surgery for his shoulder, knee and abdominal issues.

Por temas de lesión y cirugías, @KennyOmegamanX no podrá estar presente en #TriplemaniaRegia; por lo cual, a partir de este momento, el MegaCampeonato de @luchalibreaaa queda vacante, teniendo como primer retador a @vikingo_aaa; más noticias en breve. — Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña (@dorianroldan) November 22, 2021

AAA Lucha Libre was reportedly informed of Omega’s decision on November 17. Just last week, Omega announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that he would be taking time away.