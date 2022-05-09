Following last night’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live event top AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega began trending on Twitter, with many fans dropping the Cleaner’s name when comparing his title reign to that of current Undisputed Universal WWE champion, Roman Reigns.

Omega would see this and respond by reminding fans that he has not wrestled at all this year due to rehab from surgery, and isn’t really interested in constantly being compared to the Tribal Chief. He writes, “Umm, why am I trending? I’ve done nothing but get sliced up and struggle through rehab all this year.*checks timeline* Oh, I see. We’re still doing that comparing thing every show.”

As the conversation grew longer one fan claimed that Reigns would not last five minutes in the ring with Omega, a notion that Omega immediately shot down. He adds that a dream matchup between the two would most likely surprise a lot of people.

“I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people.”

Omega has been out of action since his world title loss to Adam Page at last November’s Full Gear pay-per-view. You can see the exchange below.

Umm, why am I trending? I’ve done nothing but get sliced up and struggle through rehab all this year. *checks timeline* Oh, I see. We’re still doing that comparing thing every show… pic.twitter.com/VAaBsFDWiL — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 9, 2022