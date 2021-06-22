AEW, IMPACT, and AAA world champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter earlier today and responded to new superstar, Andrade El Idolo, who stated in an interview with Jim Ross that he is eyeing a shot at the Cleaner’s AEW title. He responds with, “I checked the win/loss record. He ain’t even close. Wins and losses count here, brah.”

Brian Pillman Jr. was also active on Twitter today to hype his TNT title opportunity against Miro on this Saturday’s edition of Dynamite. He writes, “I found my stride in AEW as a tag team wrestler and went on to become the number 1 ranked tag team in the company along with @griffgarrison1! Now, as a dangerous threat looms, I will challenge myself to go out on my own and defeat Miro to become the AEW TNT Champion!!!”