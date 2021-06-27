Kenny Omega defended the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Jungle Boy on Saturday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

The match was back and forth. Omega used the hair of Jungle Boy to get out of a submission hold and this led to Omega hitting V-Trigger for the win to retain the title.

Post-match, Omega was going to hit Jungle Boy with the title, but Christian Cage ran out to make the save. Matt Hardy and Private Party came out to attack Cage. The Young Bucks also came out to hit a superkick to Cage. The heels stood tall to close the show.

Jungle Boy counters the One-Winged Angel. Tune into @tntdrama now to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/0x6e4g28qV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

The young AEW star earned this title match opportunity by outlasting several wrestlers including Christian Cage to win the Casino Battle Royale at Double Or Nothing.

On that same show, Omega retained the AEW Title by defeating PAC and Orange Cassidy in a triple threat match.