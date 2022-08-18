Kenny Omega returned to the ring in the main event of Wednesday’s House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite from Charleston, WV. He teamed with The Young Bucks to defeat Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee in a first round match for the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. This was Omega’s first match since dropping the AEW World Title to former champion Adam Page at Full Gear in November.

As seen in the video below, Omega addressed the crowd after Dynamite and talked about how The Elite worked a Halloween-themed match the last time they were in Charleston. He said the time away from the ring was grueling and he wondered if he’d be able to compete at the level of other AEW talents.

Omega said it would take a while to catch up to The Young Bucks, and it may be a while before he challenges for a singles title, but he’s glad people are with him for the journey.

Omega clarified that he wasn’t a good guy, and said when The Elite are in the ring, fans are getting the real thing, not a parody, and not ones who are here for selfish reasons. He said they will leave a legacy, not for match ratings or titles, but to change the world of pro wrestling and how the audience consumes it. Omega said they will give fans a smorgasbord of pro wrestling, and that is their mission statement, and as long as The Elite is here, fans will get that variety. He added that regardless of medical devices or not, fans will get Omega as well.

Matt Jackson pointed to how fans were cheering for them, despite booing them for most of the last year. Omega said he could hate them as well, pointing out the rehab he went through, but said it’s never for him, only for the crowd. Omega likened the fans to a cat who “pees and poops all over the house,” and he gets mad when he finds it and has to clean up, but how can he hate a little cat?

Omega added that he may blame the fans and resent them on TV, but deep down he appreciates them, as long as this never airs.

The Elite will now go on to face the winners of The Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro, AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC) vs. United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher).

