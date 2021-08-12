Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT opened up with some breaking news. Kenny Omega will be defending the AEW world title against Christian Cage at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago.

However, after The Elite’s opening match on tonight’s program Cage revealed to Omega that he will be challenging him for the IMPACT world title on this Friday’s premiere episode of Rampage in the very first opening contest in the show’s history.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the IMPACT world championship

-Britt Baker versus Red Velvet for the AEW women’s championship