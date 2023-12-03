AEW has announced an early lineup for the December 9th edition of Collision from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will feature more Blue League matchups in the Continental Classic tournament, as well as a huge singles matchup between Kenny Omega and Ethan Page.

-Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page

-Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo Continental Classic Blue League

-Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli Continental Classic Blue League

"All Ego" Ethan Page just threw down an epic challenge to Kenny Omega to determine who is the best Canadian Wrestler! Next week on #AEWCollision In Montreal – Page versus Omega! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@OfficialEGO | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/OuDSA8oy2z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2023