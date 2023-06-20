Kenny Omega will defend the IWGP United States Title against Will Ospreay at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV this Sunday. Last week on Dynamite, Omega was laid out by Ospreay.

Dave Meltzer reports Omega will not appear live on either this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite or this Saturday’s AEW Collision.

This comes at a time when CM Punk is reportedly planning to be on Wednesday’s Dynamite, although the promotion has yet to confirm his status.

It’s unclear whether Omega will appear in a pre-tape on the shows. Omega’s Elite teammates The Young Bucks and Hangman Page, are not announced for either show. Here is the updated Dynamite card:

TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie

Concession stand brawl: Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin & AR Fox

The Hardys vs. The Gunns

Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Daniel Garcia

We’ll hear from Adam Cole

Blind eliminator tournament for an AEW Tag Team Title shot