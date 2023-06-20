Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James filed for a new trademark last month.

She did so with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for “Mickie James Masterclass” on June 15. It had the following description:

“Mark For: MICKIE JAMES MASTERCLASS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational services, namely, providing courses, workshops, and mentorship in the fields of professional wrestling character development, technical training, and promotional strategies.”

James’ last match happened on the February 26 episode of Impact Wrestling when she and Tommy Dreamer lost to Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich.