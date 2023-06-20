The NWA issued the following press release announcing two new events coming to Highland Park, Illinois this summer. First, the promotion will be holding a charity event for the victims of the Highland Park shooting from last year centered around one survivor, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts. The next night, NWA will hold a set of television tapings for their weekly episodic, Powerrr.

Full details can be found below.

Highland Park, Ill. – It’s been one year since the devastating mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park where seven people were killed and the youngest wounded was an 8-year-old boy named Cooper Roberts, who was shot in the back. After a year of intensive rehabilitation and multiple surgeries, Highland Park resident and NWA President Billy Corgan felt compelled to bring the community together and host a family friendly charity event to help fund Cooper Robert’s ongoing medical needs. “HP Cares for Cooper” is a free event for the community and marks the highly anticipated return of Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) to the Chicago area.

Through sponsorship, donations and a raffle, the event will help raise the funds needed for Cooper’s ongoing care, medical equipment and to retrofit the family’s home. Funds raised will go directly to the family and will additionally benefit the care of his twin brother Luke, who was also injured during the mass shooting. (see below for ticket and reservation information) By attending this charity show, fans will not only witness thrilling wrestling matches but also make a profound and positive difference in the lives of the Roberts family, while showing the resilience of the Highland Park community. The NWA is dedicated to giving back to communities and believes in the power of wrestling to unite people for a common cause.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has shown extraordinary love and support as we fight for Cooper,” said Keely Roberts, Cooper’s mother. “It is the kindness and unwavering dedication of our community that has sustained us during these challenging months.” ‘HP Cares for Cooper” will feature an incredible lineup of wrestling stars including NWA World’s World Women’s Champion Kamille, the winners of the 2023 Crockett Cup Tournament Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch, NWA National Heavyweight Champion EC3, the NWA United States Tag Team Champions ‘the Country Gentlemen’ A.J. Cazana and Anthony Andrews, NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions ‘M95’ Madi and Missa Kate, NWA Women’s Television Champion Kenzie Paige, Joe Alonzo, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, Natalia Markova, Robert Anthony, Jay Bradley, and many more.

There will be an additional opportunity to see the complete National Wrestling Alliance roster in action on Sunday, July 9, for NWA Powerrr tapings at Studio One, located at 1799 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park. Two blocks of television tapings will allow fans to immerse themselves in the excitement of witnessing their favorite NWA stars in action. Doors open at 1 p.m. for the first block, with the show commencing at 2 p.m. For the second block, doors will open at 5 p.m., followed by the show at 6 p.m. Tickets for the tapings can be purchased at NWATix.com or at the door.

These tapings will provide fans with an opportunity to be part of the electrifying atmosphere of a live television production. (see below for ticket information)

Event Details:

What: ‘HP Cares for Cooper’

When: Saturday, July 8. Doors open at 1 p.m., and this free event kicks off at 2 p.m.

Where: The Recreation Center of Highland Park, 1207 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035.

Tickets: NWATix.com

Tickets for ‘HP Cares for Cooper’: Available starting Tuesday, June 20, at 12 pm CST at

NWATix.com.

While admission to the ‘HP Cares for Cooper’ show is free, fans who wish to secure VIP seats in the first or second rows can reserve those tickets for a minimum donation of $75 at NWATIX.com. In addition to reserving tickets, attendees are invited to contribute any amount of money as a donation to this special event. Donations can be made at the venue or electronically via a QR code that can be scanned using their phones. Event sponsorships and a raffle will also benefit Cooper Roberts.

What: ‘NWA Powerrr Tapings’

When: Sunday, July 9, for NWA Powerrr Tapings, Doors open at 1 p.m. for the first block, with

the show commencing at 2 p.m. For the second block, doors will open at 5 p.m., followed by the

show at 6 p.m.

Where: The Recreation Center of Highland Park, Studio One, located at 1799 Green Bay Rd,

Highland Park.

Tickets: NWATix.com

Tickets for ‘NWA Powerrr Tapings’: Available starting Tuesday, June 20, at 12 pm CST at NWATix.com. Tickets start at $24.95+

“The NWA is thrilled to return to Highland Park for this special weekend of wrestling and charity,” said NWA President William Patrick Corgan. “We selected the Rec Center of Highland Park as the venue for the charity show because it serves as a centralized location for the community to gather and have a great time. We are honored to partner with the Roberts family, who have endured so much since the tragedy. This event is a testament to the community’s resilience and the unifying power of wrestling.” Additionally, following the successful live pay-per-view and recorded television taping held at Studio One last April, “I am delighted to be returning to this venue, which provides an intimate experience for our fans.”

Exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase at both events. The National Wrestling Alliance invites all fans, wrestling enthusiasts, and members of the community to come out and be part of these remarkable events. Together, we can make a positive impact and support those in need during this challenging time. Please note that the card and information are subject to change. For tickets and updates, please visit the NWA’s official website at NWATIX.com and follow the NWA on social media.