WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins says this run as world champion feels a lot different.

Rollins recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail and was asked how it feels to finally be World Heavyweight Champion again. Rollins also commented on the current relationship he has with fans, and said he’s so happy to be the person he is with the title he has.

“”It feels a lot different,” Rollins said. “I’m obviously in a very different place in my career to the last time I held a world heavyweight championship. I’ve grown so much as a performer, as a person, and my relationship with our audience has grown so much more.

“Everything in a lot of ways feels more effortless. I don’t mean that in terms of confidence or over-confidence, I actually mean it the opposite way in humility. I just feel like I can relate so much more to the audience’s plight and what they look for in a champion like myself and there’s just a great synergy there. It’s a smooth relationship now. It feels good on both ends and so happy to be the person I am today with the title I have.”

Rollins will be on tonight’s WWE NXT Gold Rush show to defend against Bron Breakker. He will then defend against Finn Balor at WWE Money In the Bank on July 1.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.