KENTA has arrived in AEW.

Following tonight’s Beach Break main event the NJPW superstar and Bullet Club member attacked former world champion Jon Moxley as he was attempting to go after Kenny Omega, even hitting the Purveyor of Violence with his signature Go To Sleep finisher.

KENTA has been calling out Moxley, who currently holds NJPW’s IWGP United States championship, ever since he became the official number one contender fo the title. Moxley finally answered the call on an edition of NJPW Strong, with their title match set for later this month.

The big question coming out of this is whether or not the forbidden door between NJPW and AEW has finally been open. Will there be more collaboration between the two companies in the future?

Stay tuned.