As noted earlier, the highly-anticipated CM Punk vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA match was the direction for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II at one point, but Fightful Select reported that Punk was not happy with the idea of working with KENTA at the event.

In an update, KENTA took to Twitter and responded to the report, and seemingly agree that he also was not happy with the match idea happening the way it was presented.

“Hahaha. Me too. It is ZERO interesting without money. Also I’m so pissed that they planned our match without my permission and going to make it with NO BAG. This is my personal fued. F**K YOU,” KENTA replied.

These new comments come after KENTA commented on needing the right amount of money to wrestle Punk, which you can see here.

Punk has an ESPN interview coming out on Friday, which is supposed to upset some people, and word is that he may come across bad when discussing KENTA. You can click here for notes on the interview.

It remains to be seen if Punk vs. KENTA will actually happen. You can see KENTA’s full tweet below:

