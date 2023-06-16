The WWE Corporate website has updated the “Who We Are: Leadership” section, and the update included the first photo of WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn to ever be featured on the site. A new photo of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was also added, with his title changed to “Founder & Executive Chairman” as well.

You can see the new photos and bio updates below:

Vincent K. McMahon, Founder & Executive Chairman Vincent K. McMahon is Founder & Executive Chairman of the Board at WWE (NYSE: WWE), a recognized leader in entertainment and media. A third-generation promoter, McMahon served as CEO at WWE for nearly 40 years transforming the company from a regionally run business into a global phenomenon. As a pioneer in the television business, visionary promoter and fearless marketer, McMahon continues to make his presence known within the media and entertainment worlds. Today, WWE produces seven hours of live programming 52 weeks a year. Programs such as Monday Night Raw, WWE NXT and Friday Night SmackDown are ratings successes that can be seen in more than 180 countries and 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. In addition, WWE hosts more than 300 live events a year within the United States and abroad, making WWE the largest traveling show in the world highlighted by monthly premium live events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble. Credited with innovating the pay-per-view industry, in 2014, McMahon took a calculated risk by launching the WWE Network, turning the company’s legacy pay-per-view business model into an award-winning subscription streaming business. Always a first mover, in January 2021, McMahon secured a groundbreaking licensing agreement with longstanding partner NBCUniversal that gave Peacock exclusive streaming rights to WWE Network in the United States. Under McMahon’s leadership, WWE has developed into one of the most-popular and sophisticated forms of live entertainment today. For his accomplishments in business, media and entertainment, McMahon has garnered numerous accolades including receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and various honors such as Adweek’s Power 100, Variety’s Variety500, Sports Business Journal’s Most Influential People in Sports Business, Cablefax’s Hall of Fame and Promax/BDA Lifetime Achievement Award. For McMahon’s extensive support of the United States armed forces, WWE was named the recipient of USO-Metro’s first-ever Legacy of Hope Award and received the Secretary of Defense Exceptional Public Service Award.

Kevin Dunn, Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, a fixture at WWE for more than 20 years, can trace his roots in the television industry to his early childhood. His father, Dennis Dunn, served as Executive Producer of Intermedia Productions, a program producer and syndicator first commissioned by Vince McMahon, Sr. to handle all WWE production beginning in 1972.After learning the ropes of the TV business at his father’s knee and through more formal education at Towson State University, Dunn was hired full-time by Vince McMahon, Jr. in 1984. He functioned as an associate producer of all domestic WWE programming from 1984-1987.During this period, Dunn had the rare opportunity to hone his producing and directing skills on some of the landmark telecasts in wrestling history. He was an integral part of the production team which brought a radical concept called “WrestleMania” from the drawing board to reality. This event not only signaled the dawn of the modern wrestling era, it served as a benchmark for the later development of the entire pay-per-view industry. He also functioned as Line Producer on one of the most successful live events in television history, WrestleMania III, which drew an unprecedented 93,000 fans to the Pontiac Silverdome and countless more via pay-per-view.Dunn’s early successes were not confined strictly to the wrestling arena. His talents received mainstream media exposure working on projects like “The Slammy Awards,” a product of the then fledgling MTV Network in 1986. Soon after, he began working on an immensely popular late night show airing on NBC called “Saturday Night’s Main Event.” It was at this time that he had the unique opportunity to work hand in hand with Dick Ebersol, now President of NBC Sports. Dunn’s career growth continued as he relocated to Stamford, Connecticut in 1987 to work as the Line Producer at WWE’s new $10 million state of the art TV facility. During the ensuing two years, he continued to produce all signature programming for WWE. In 1989, he was promoted to Producer, Domestic Television.In an effort to free Dunn from some of the day to day rigors of show production, he was promoted to Supervising Producer, Domestic Television in 1991. Under his leadership, WWE revived its successful late night series, “Saturday Night’s Main Event” this time in concert with the FOX Network. This period of Dunn’s tenure also marked the beginning of WWE’s brief foray into the bodybuilding milieu, when he was actively involved in the TV production of WBF Championship productions in 1991 and 1992.In 1993, Dunn was named Executive Producer of all WWE programming, both domestic and international. Through use of the latest television technology, as well as the savvy management of his staff, Dunn has created a production environment that produces six hours of original weekly prime time programming, 52 weeks per year with no re-runs. Today, WWE produces “Monday Night RAW,” “WWE SmackDown,” and “NXT” which are ratings successes and are seen in 180 countries and heard in 25 languages.Dunn was promoted to Executive Vice President, Television Production in June, 2003, and manages a state of the art television studio with a production team of 140 people. Despite his many management responsibilities, he continues to direct projects both in the studio and out in the field. He has remained Line Producer of all live WWE telecasts since 1988. In 2008, Dunn joined WWE’s Board of Directors.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.