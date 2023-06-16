Longtime promoter and trainer Rick Bassman visited WWE HQ in Stamford, CT today.

There’s no word yet on why Bassman was at WWE HQ, but as seen below, he did meet with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Bassman posted the following photo with Vince and wrote, “Today at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with longtime friend and colleague Chairman Vince McMahon @wwe”

Bassman ran Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW) in California from 1999-2007. The promotion served as a developmental territory for WWE, and would scout talents for WWE, from 2006-2007. John Cena, The Miz, Melina and others started out in UPW. Bassman also helped wrestling legends get their starts, including WWE Hall of Famers Sting and The Ultimate Warrior.

