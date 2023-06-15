Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 6/8/23

Back at it from Universal Studies in Orlando, Florida. with Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness, & Caprice Coleman are on commentary.

Match #1. Ring of Honor World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Matt Sydal

Heavy forearms by Joe to start but Sydal responds with his patented kicks. Sydal teases a dive off the top to the outside on Joe but Joe walks away calmly, but Sydal lands on the apron and follows up with a Meteora on the floor! Joe reverses an Irish whip in the ring and flattens Sydal with a back elbow. Boots in the corner by Joe and a NERVE HOLD, BABY. Sydal fights out and charges Joe but gets powerslammed to oblivion. Two count. Sydal chops back and Joe misses a charge in the corner. Rising knee by Sydal sends Joe to a knee. Spinning back kick by Sydal is partly caught by Joe and both men land awkwardly. Hurricanrana by Sydal and a high kick and Joe is down! Sydal goes up top and hits the diving Meteora to Joe for a long two count. Sydal goes back up top and Joe catches him and it’s the Muscle Buster!

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor TV Champion: Samoa Joe

Rating: **3/4. Good match between two veterans of the game here. Joe continues his dominance.

Match #2. Nick Comoroto vs. Deimos

Deimos kind of looks like Killer Kross. Deimos drops Comoroto with a big right hand and follows with a clothesline in the corner. Deimos eats a back elbow but follows up with a body slam. Both men now fighting on the outside as Comoroto chops Deimos in the throat and tosses him into the steel steps. Running powerslam in the ring by Comoroto and standing Attitude Adjustment. Fireman’s carry but Deimos blocks in and delivers a right hand. Comoroto cuts him off but eats a pair of clotheslines. Double A spinebuster by Deimos, who looks for the double underhook but Comoroto fights him off and back to the corner. Running big boot from Deimos gets another long two count. Comoroto drops Deimos throat-first on the top turnbuckle and an Alabama Slam follows. Comoroto gets the pin with his feet on the ropes.

Winner: Nick Comoroto

Rating: **. Surprisingly long match here, and this is my first time seeing Deimos. Looks like a Kevin Matthews/Kross match up, big dude. Good power match here and Comoroto seems to be getting a push after many years here in AEW.

Match #3. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Iron Savages

Jacked Jameson is quickly becoming a favorite of mine. Suplex by Bronson as Boulder gets the tag. Williams locks in an armbar over the top rope and comes off the top with a crossbody, only to get caught and military pressed. Titus suffers the same fate at the hands of Boulder. Bodyslam by Boulder but an elbow drop misses. Bronson in now but eats a big boot from Titus. Belly-to-belly to Bronson! Bronson fights out of a fireman’s carry and tags Boulder, who sidewalk slams both men. Double chokeslam by Boulder is countered into a double Samoan drop. Bronson breaks up the pin with a senton. Big knee, Manhattan drop, running clothesline combo by Titus and Williams. Big boot in the corner into a back elbow, dropkick, but the piledriver is block! Bronson hits the Rikishi Driver on to Titus, on to Williams! Electric chair splash by the Iron Savages and this one is over.

Winners: Iron Savages

Rating: **. Short and to the point. Iron Savages have a fun thing going and Titus and Williams can make anyone look great.

Match #4. Teal Piper vs. Diamante

Piper eats a hanging neckbreaker over the middle rope on and a baseball slide sends Piper to the floor and hard. Hard cross faces by Diamante and a slap to the face. Boot to the face by Diamante now. Diamante blocks her face and Piper kind of throws a strike at her anyway? Running PK by Piper and a side slam. Two count. Diamante counters and then locks in a straightjacket top wrist lock and Piper goes to sleep (?).

Winner: Diamante

Rating: 1/2*. This one was brutal. Diamante clearly frustrated the entire match and Piper’s timing was way off. I have a feeling Diamante saying “Tony Khan, I need better” at the camera at the end here was a shoot.

Match #5. Tony Nese vs. Serpentico

Mat return by Nese, and a bicep pose. Nese works over Serpentico from pillar to post as Daivari takes a cheap shot on Serpentico from the outside. Spinning back kick to the face by Nese. Tree of Woe by Nese but instead he does bicycle crunches. Body scissors by Nese and some hammer fists for good measure. Serpentico fights up with a jaw breaker but Nese drops him throat-first over the top rope. Nese misses the double jump moonsault and Serpentico fires back with clotheslines. Head scissors by Serpentico and a single arm DDT. Running enziguiri in the corner but Nese reverses and German suplexes Serpentico into the buckle. Vicious running knee in the corner and this one is over.

Winner: Tony Nese

Rating: *1/2. Way too long, no offense to Serpentico.

Match #6. Notorious Mimi vs. Miranda Alize

Brawl to start. Alize beats on Mimi in the corner and a basement dropkick. Butterfly suplex by Alize gets two. Mimi sends Alize up and over and comes in with a basement hurricanrana driver for two. Mimi catches a kick and connects with a high kick of her own. Pump kick by Mimi and an inverted TKO for two. Ace Crusher by Alize and the Drive By finishes this one.

Winner: Miranda Alize

Rating: *1/4. Barely more than an enhancement match but Alize is on the way up too, joining an impressive number of women in the ROH women’s division.

Match #7. Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. The Righteous & Stu Grayson

Boy 1 and Vincent start. Running back elbow by Vincent and an arm drag by Boy 1. Dropkick by Boy 1 sends Vincent to the ground. Grayson in and a dropkick by Boy 2 but Grayson responds with an overhead belly-to-belly. Hurricanrana by Boy 2 as Vincent distracts Castle on the outside while Grayson sends him into the post, face-first. Dutch with a running body block on Boy 2 back inside the ring. Vincent with a basement Complete Shot that gets two. Grayson gets the tag and a vicious lariat on Boy 2 gets two. Dutch is in now and connects with a short-arm clothesline. Boy 2 with a quick enziguiri but Grayson makes the tag and so does Castle. Castle clears the ring of The Righteous with a big t-bone to Grayson and a bulldog to Vincent. Exploder to Grayson on to Dutch! Castle asks for a Boy, and he gets Boy 2. Vincent takes out Boy 2 and Dutch blocks Castle’s suicide dive attempt before sending him into the steel steps. Dutch throws Boy 1 into the other steps. Triple team flipping Razor’s Edge for the win.

Winners: Stu Grayson & The Righteous

Rating: **1/4. Grayson fights in might well with The Righteous.

Anthony Henry w/ JD Drake vs. Mark Briscoe

Spinning back kick by Henry. Forearm by Mark Briscoe and a boot sends Henry to the floor. Rolling DVD back inside by Mark and it’s Froggy Bow time, but Henry evades. Apron DDT by Henry and a spinning diving DDT off the top rope. Henry with some leg kicks and a push kick to the face. Henry runs into a big boot in the corner and it’s Red Neck Kung Fu but Henry respond with a German suplex and a kick to the head for two. Snap mare and a straightjacket by Henry in the center of the ring. Missile dropkick from the top by Henry but Mark responds with chops and a single leg dropkick. Clotheslines in the corner and a big Fisherman’s Buster by Mark! Two count. Mark calls for the JayDriller but Henry back body drops him and twists the neck. Reverse vertical suplex by Henry and a dragon sleeper in the middle of the ring. Mark fights to get to the bottom rope and does. Henry misses a diving double stomp and it’s a chop fest in the middle of the ring. FIGHTING SPIRIT! Henry runs into a huge lariat and the JayDriller finishes this one!

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: ***. Really strong match here between two of my favorites and it’s awesome to see some more of Anthony Henry on television.

Daniel Garcia vs. The DKC

Mat return by Garcia and chops in the corner. Running back elbow by Garcia. Running flying mare by DKC. DKC gets a boot up as Garcia charges but Garcia dumps him to the apron to the floor. Snap suplex by Garcia. Two count. Up and over by Garcia into an STF, but DKC crawls to the bottom rope. Running cannonball by DKC and both mcen are down. DKC with repeated chops to the throat in a Sister Abigail position. Two count. Crucifix crossface by DKC but Garcia gets to the rope. Garcia fights back with a double leg right into a Boston Crab. DKC gets to the ropes and Garcia plants him with an elevated DDT onto the knees. DragonSlayer by Garcia and DKC is forced to tap.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Rating: **3/4. Would love to see these guys get about ten more minutes, but a fun encounter between these two and the DKC is definitely coming along nicely.

Skye Blue vs. Viva Van

Sliding rebound kick by Blue. Van goes up and over and comes back with a spinning heel kick to the face. Van locks in a crossbow submission but Blue counters with a pin for two. Forearm by Blue and a big boot. Leaping hurricanrana off the middle rope by Blue and a running knee on the rope. Running dropkick gets two. Van responds with a wheelbarrow suplex that gets a two count. Running double knees to a seated Blue gets another two count. Electric chair by Van but Blue hurricanranas out of it. Roll up by Van gets two. Superkick by Blue and the SkyeFall finishes this one.

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: **. Fine match here and Skye Blue is definitely in line for big things. Nice debut for Van, too.

Mogul Embassy vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin, & Action Andretti

Fox evades Cage and sweeps the legs from the apron before coming over the top with a body press. Cage catches him, rolls though, plants him with a standing Side Effect. Martin in with a pair of dropkicks but here comes Kaun. Big shoulder block by Kaun. Kaun slaps Toa in the face and throws him into Martin in the corner. Darius tries to fight out with a pendulum DDT to Toa and a tag to Martin. Enziguiri to Toa but Martin goes up top and gets pushes to the floor where Kaun whips him into the apron about a half a dozen times. Cage in now and Andretti hits a double jump destroyer! Tag to Fox. Fox clears the ring with big boots and a double jump double head scissor/arm drag takeover to Kaun and Cage. Cage gets tripped on the middle rope and eats a big springboard dropkick. Arabian press to the floor by Andretti. Suicide dive by Martin. Huge plancha by Fox and the Mogul Embassy is down! Fox connects with a swanton off the top to Cage for a long two count. Triple team diving cutter to Cage! One, two, no! Martin boots Toa in the face but he gets pounced for his troubles. Crossbody by Toa takes out both Fox and Andretti. Stunner over the top by Martin and a bottom rope assisted flatliner to Toa! Kaun is here with the End of Heartache to Martin. Andretti sends Kaun to the floor and follows up with a Spanish Fly on the outside! Fox with a 450 off the top and Andretti follows with a springboard 450 from the apron! One, two, NO! Cage breaks it up. Superkick party to Cage. Torture rack into a neckbreaker by Andretti to Cage! Samoan drop by Toa to Fox. Handspring elbow by Toa by Andretti and a shotgun dropkick by Martin off the top! Discus lariat to Martin! Shotgun dropkick to Cage by Andretti! Cheeky Nandos by Cage and a Gory Special into a flatliner! One, two, three!

Winners: Mogul Embassy

Rating: ***1/2. This match ruled. Fox, Martin, and Andretti are definitely growing as a trios team but the Mogul Embassy is on another level. Heck of a main event here this week.