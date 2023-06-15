The uber talented Erick Redbeard recently sat-down with Wrestling Headlines for an exclusive interview, where the former multi-time WWE tag champion covered a number of important topics surrounding his career.

One subject that was discussed was Redbeard’s role in the 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, where he teamed with PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo to battle the House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King) in trios action. Redbeard was a last minute replacement for Rey Fenix, who had suffered an injury and was unable to compete in the match.

Redbeard says he was only asked to do the matchup a few days before it was to happen. He later reveals that AEW President Tony Khan actually flew him out to an indie event he was also scheduled for, then flew him back for the pay-per-view match.

I heard about it like a few days before I came up for the, I think it was a live Rampage, and they gave me the gist. I said to Tony, I was like, ‘Hey, I’m not wanting to cancel things. I was gonna go to the Big Event on Saturday. He was kind enough to pay for the flight back out there and back. So like, I was like, I can’t say no to this. This guy is paying money for me to still make my money.

He adds that he loved working with every one, especially his fellow WWE alumni.

So yeah it was last minute. But like, you know, like guys like Aleister, and Buddy and you know Neville/PAC. I love those guys. So any chance to get in the ring with ’em, I’m all for it.

When Wrestling Headlines commented on Redbeard’s clash with Brody King in that match a conversation about hoss fights took place. It was here that he revealed his favorite match of the year, which was the I.C. title classic between GUNTHER, Sheamus, and Drew McINtyre at WrestleMania 39.

I love those big guys beating the crap out each other. My favorite match of the year was, was Drew Sheamus and Gunther.

Redbeard also discussed his role on season 3 of the hit Netflix series I Think You Should Leave. You can read about his experience on the popular sketch comedy show here.Check out the full interview below.