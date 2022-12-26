NWA star and current Junior Heavyweight champion Kerry Morton recently joined Matthew Mania for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how long his deal with the NWA will last and whether he received any interest from WWE or AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How long his deal with NWA will last:

I just re-upped my deal with the National Wrestling Alliance for the next 18 months. It’s great how everything worked out, Pat Kenney and Billy Corgan were very open ‘we want you to attend University, we want you to get your education, we want you to be a cheerleader, and still be part of our organization.’ Billy gave me some high praise at the tapings. It happened to work out greatly. My contract will come towards an end when I graduate college. Give me 18 months starting January 1 and we’ll go from there.

Whether there was interest from WWE or AEW:

Yeah, I can happily say that, yes they have. That opportunity is so surreal. With WWE and AEW, I let them know that I am in college, I plan on graduating from college, and that’s kind of the idea of what they had for me so far. When I reached out and they reached out to me and they asked me to come tryout and be part of their squad, I said, ‘I’m in University, I would still love to attend,’ which I did. Right now, I’m focusing on getting my education, which is a deal I made with my parents and grandparents before they passed. Get an education before I pursued the professional wrestling business.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)