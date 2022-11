Tonight the National Wrestling Alliance invaded the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette Louisiana for their Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, which featured Kerry Morton taking on Homicide for the NWA Junior Heavyweight title.

After a competitive back and forth…Morton shocked everyone when he kicked out of all of Homicide’s signature maneuvers, and defeated the New York legend to become the brand’s new Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Full results to tonight’s Hard Times can be found here.