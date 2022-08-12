Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling recently conducted an interview with Kerry Morton, son of the great Ricky Morton from the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express. The two discussed a number of different topics, including how heh feels about challenging Homicide for the NWA Jr. Heavyweight title at the upcoming NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view. Highlights are below.

Comments on challenging Homicide for World Junior Heavyweight Title at NWA 74:

“You know, I keep on counting the days leading to August 27th, night one of NWA 74 and truthfully, it means everything to me. Everything that’s revolved around my career so far leads to this moment. Some wrestlers say when you get in that ring, you always give it everything you got. See, Kerry Morton, when he steps in that ring, he’s already gonna give it everything he’s got. You’re gonna expect nothing less because listen, as I was raised in his business, you give the fans what they want and you give them hardworking professional wrestling and that’s what I’m gonna do and so Homicide, I’ll tell you loud and proud right here that I’m coming for that championship and I am going to do everything in my matter to have that championship on my waist at the end of that night.”

Says he and his father are not scheduled for NWA 74 night two, would like to compete in NWA USA Tag Title Battle Royal:

“You already know. See, as of right now, night two [of NWA 74], I do not have — I’m not booked. I’m not booked as of night two but I am booked as of night one and I just so happen to know that my father is coming with me and so I don’t know about you guys out there, but the Mortons and USA tag team gold just sounds beautiful. So, I think, I think rightfully if I have that [World Junior Heavyweight] Championship around my waist and I can enter in that [USA Tag Team Title] tournament, I’m gonna do so, everything in my might because we want some championship gold and that’s what we’re going after and we’re gonna get it.”