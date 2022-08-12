One of the many WWE superstars featured at the WrestleMania 39 launch party was former NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar, who spoke on a number of different topics, including whether Legado Del Fantasma will be moving to the main roster anytime soon. Highlights from the luchadore’s appearance can be found below.

On what might be seen for WrestleMania next year:

How he represents all of lucha-libre:

“WrestleMania is the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Showcase of the Immortals. Do you know what I represent? I represent mi familia latina. I represent mi familia Mexicana and I represent lucha libre.”

How he and Legado Del Fantasma might make their Mania debuts next year:

“Which means that WrestleMania next year’s WrestleMania might just get grander because Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma might just make our WrestleMania debut and call this party Santos Mania!”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)