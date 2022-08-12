Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling recently conducted an interview with Kerry Morton, son of the great Ricky Morton from the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express. The two discussed a number of different topics, including how Morton felt wrestling on the Ric Flair’s Last Match card, as well as his thoughts on his MLW debut that he made with his dad. Highlights from the interview are below.

On being part of Ric Flair’s ‘Last Match’ card:

What a lineage man. The Four Horsemen and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, you know? That any old school wrestling fan or current, modern wrestling fan that’s really into the game should know that The Four Horsemen and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express made history and we did it once more on Ric Flair’s Last Match. You know, I saw Ric Flair once during the week and he took the time and he talked to me and he said, ‘You know what Kerry? I was a big, big fan working with your dad back in the day’ and he told me, he said, ‘Kerry, if there was a draft in professional wrestling right now, there was a draft pick,’ he said, ‘You know, you would probably be my number one’ and hearing The Nature Boy say something like that is absolutely the most humbling thing in the world. The greatest professional wrestler of all time, I’m gonna say it on here. The Nature Boy Ric Flair has called me his number one draft pick is very, very humbling. He watches me on NWA, National Wrestling Alliance, he watches me in Major League Wrestling and he’s watched me on the independent circuit here time and time again. Really cool and just to see Nature Boy step back into that ring one more time baby, woo! So, what a really, really fun time to see that man. Not only did Ric Flair strut the strut and walk the walk, he did all of that and some more so I’m just — it was super, super great to see him out there walking down the aisle with his robe on and I couldn’t think of a better moment to top off the weekend than watching The Nature Boy do it one more time.

Reflects on making MLW debut with Ricky Morton, says they are coming back to MLW: