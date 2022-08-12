WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was the latest guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast to discuss a wide variety of pro-wrestling subjects, including how he came up with his signature maneuver, the spear. Check out the former world champion’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Recalls someone asking him what his finisher was:

“Walking out against Manny Fernandez. Jamie says ‘What’s your finish?’ I said ‘Finish? What is that, I don’t have a finish.’ He goes whatever you do, do something impactful that people are gonna remember.”

How he came up with the spear in a match against Manny Fernandez:

“So I get to the ring. Manny and I are circling. I say, ‘Manny, do you trust me?’ He goes, ‘Yeah’, I said ‘Then at the finish, tuck your head, spread your legs and kiss your ass goodbye.’ I did it, to me it was a natural move. I went in the back, and everybody’s mouths were open, hitting the floor, [they were] going, ‘Whatever you do, do that every single time.'”

