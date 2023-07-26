Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer was discussing the recent AEW Blood & Guts match on Dynamite when he talked about his belief that AEW hasn’t grown its fanbase.

“I think that what you do … What you do when you allow that much blood and that much spot fest, you paint yourself into a certain demographic that’s going to watch that program. “They haven’t grown that audience. There’s a reason why they’re not growing the audience … while in the meantime, WWE is doing some really nice ratings.”

