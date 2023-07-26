Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about something he wants to see out of Drew McIntyre, who is slated to challenge Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WWE SummerSlam.

The WWE Hall of Famer wants to see more personality from the former WWE Champion.

“I’m hoping that GUNTHER can bring out a different side of Drew — on the microphone [and] personality-wise,” Ray said. “I have gone on record, there’s something about Drew’s personality that doesn’t fully resonate. He looks the part, he fights the part, he stands there the part, he’s everything the part — other than when he talks. When Drew talks, I can’t get as into him as I have with everything else he has done.” “He will always be the guy that had to carry the company when there was nobody there,” Ray said of McIntyre. “By no fault of his, I do think it affected him.”

H/T WrestlingInc