Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics, including this year’s AEW Blood & Guts match.

Dreamer praised the match as he believes it gives the promotion a special attraction to make it come across as a must-seen.

“I really like how AEW has made their own Hell in a Cell or War Games, made it special and made it unique to AEW,” he said. “I enjoyed the top of the cage almost having a platform and when the wrestlers went up there, they were able to do moves. I love the opening of the cage, where Matt Jackson made it rain tacks — I thought that was brilliant and into the double back-drop. I enjoyed that because also for branding purposes, the fact they do it once a year, really makes it special. They did an excellent job in the four years of existence of AEW to make this match mean something. You don’t always have to fall off the top of the cage, you don’t always need to do these certain things.”

“They had a uniqueness within the match … there aren’t a whole lot of parameters, but the people of Boston really enjoyed it. It was a packed house, everybody was on their feet … all the men delivered, it was a great match.”