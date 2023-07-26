Paul Wight recently spoke with TalkSPORT for a new interview where he revealed his diet in his early time in WWE.

At the time, he weighed in the 500-pound range, and he would have to eat a lot to maintain the size. Here are the highlights:

His calorie intake at the time:

“My calorie intake back in the day — but I understand it was a lot of empty bad calories — I just used to eat whatever I wanted in massive amounts. I’d probably somewhere [between] 13,000 and 18,000 calories a day.”

What his eating habits were like:

“You’d get Big Macs and I’d get three or four Big Macs and then I’d get fries and then I’d get a shake and I’d get apple pies and probably a fifth sandwich too. It was nothing. I’d go to Taco Bell and get like 20 tacos.”

Losing a lot of weight in 2017: