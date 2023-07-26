Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry talked about ROH’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view last weekend.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that Willow Nightingale and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena proved a lot of people wrong, including himself, following their main event match.

“Shoutout to AEW brass for allowing the women to prove they deserve to be in the main event,” Henry said on “Busted Open,” “and two people that are not looked at on television as the major players for women’s wrestling in AEW. I mean Athena has the title but how much airtime is she getting? None!”

He continued, “They took me on an emotional ride. They got out there, from the lockup … it was beautiful, it was poetry, it was what in wrestling I feel like more is needed. People that can work. You don’t need smoke. You don’t need bells, whistles. Just two good-ass wrestlers that you just say, ‘Go out there and kill it,’ and they did.”