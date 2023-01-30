WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed during the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast that he was offered a spot at the Raw 30th Anniversary show last week, but ultimately decided to turn the company down for multiple reasons, which you can read about in the podcast highlights below.

Says he got the call to be at Raw XXX:

I was generously…Mr. Prichard [Bruce Prichard] reached out and asked if I would like to come. I just said…it’s a really long day to go to TV when you’re doing something, actually on the active roster or have a match or segment, it’s like building the pyramids if you’re playing a hand of cards.

Doesn’t think he would have fit in with the show:

I can’t be out there with DX because I’m too much of a dick. They all said they were too old, I would have headbutted that motherfucker in the forehead. No, I’m not backing down, so send me home, I’m not doing that. I’m glad I didn’t go because I didn’t see where the fuck I could have been used.

Says he didn’t want anyone asking him about his son:

On top of that, I don’t know anybody on the crew anymore or any of the workers or anything else. I really don’t want people who I don’t know coming up to me and saying, ‘I’m sorry to hear about your son.’ Why would I put myself….and I know what the payday is going to be. The payday is going to be [not worth it].

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)