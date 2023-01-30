WWE officials are said to be “extremely happy” with Saturday’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

A new report from PWInsider notes that those in the company are “extremely thrilled” with Royal Rumble viewership on Peacock. It was noted that viewership was “well, well up” from last year’s live Rumble viewership, and in great numbers.

For those who missed it, you can click here for what WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed about the success of The Rumble during Saturday’s post-show press conference, along with attendance news. You can also click here for a backstage report on internal reactions to Saturday’s big event from The Alamodome in San Antonio.

