This year’s WWE Royal Rumble opened with the return of Cody Rhodes, who won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, and closed with Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Kevin Owens.

After the main event, Sami Zayn attacked Reigns with a chair after The Bloodline beat down Owens only for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn after he turned.

WrestleVotes noted on Twitter that WWE was happy with the show:

“Asked for some thoughts after last night… Source said they are happy w/ how both Rumble matches turned out. Gunther’s performance in particular along w/ Logan Paul / Ricochet spot “better than even imagined.” Bloodline angle stole the show, as expected. Exactly why it was last.”