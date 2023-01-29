Natalya made her return to in-ring action by competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

Natalya was the #11 entrant in the match that was eventually won by Rhea Ripley, earning a shot at a title of her choosing at WrestleMania 39, whether that be against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Natalya noted that the ring attire that she had for the Rumble was special because the same costume designer who made it also helped make the first-ever gear for The Hart Foundation.

This legendary tag team consisted of Bret Hart and Natalya’s late father, Jim Neidhart.

“The costume designer who made this outfit for me, Julie, also designed the very first ever Hart Foundation gear with her sister, Terry. And they were the ones who came up with the concept of The Hart Foundation wearing pink and black.”