WWE superstar and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently spoke with TalkSport about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Prizefighter discussing his love for The Game Triple H, even stating that he wouldn’t be where he is today without his guidance. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he wouldn’t be where he is today without Triple H:

“I wouldn’t be here without him. That’s all that comes to it. When you say full stop, that really is it. Nobody has done more for me than Triple H in my career. There was always this reputation about him, right? I always thought he was really good at what he did and to me, he always elevated the shows he was on and the people he was working with so I never really got that vibe of the reputation.”

Says he wasn’t surprised that Triple H was the type of guy who wanted to grow the business:

“I wasn’t surprised when I met him that he was a guy who was all about growing the industry and giving people a chance. He proved my assumptions right many times over the past few years and a lot of us – a lot of us – wouldn’t be here without him.”