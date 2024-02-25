Kevin Owens did an interview with Alex McCarthy to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE star talked about his run as WWE Tag Team Champions with Sami Zayn in 2023.

“Me and Sami worked our asses off to give main events on RAW every week that had people going wild and we succeeded, and I’m not one to toot my own horn, I really am not, but I think Sami and I did a lot of special things as champions that went under the radar because they weren’t on pay-per-views. They weren’t under the big bright lights. They were usually on RAW.”