In a new interview with Metro UK, Kevin Owens recalled working with Goldberg at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event in 2017.

Owens walked into the show as the WWE Universal Champion, but dropped the title to Goldberg.

Owens took a jab at Goldberg by noting that he would like to work with him again if he was there to work.

I’d love to work with him again if he was here to work. I’m not saying this is his fault, but he’s not – his career has never been about long matches or anything like that. ‘To me, I don’t see much positive out of wrestling him for two minutes, or 20 seconds or 30 seconds or whatever, you know what I mean? I’d love to work with him again if you got to do a story beyond – all we did was, what, two weeks, maybe three weeks? ‘If we got to do some cool stuff, and some cool promos, exchange back and forth, and then have a quality match, that’d be great. But that’s just not usually what he’s here for.

