Kevin Owens isn’t quite sure what the future holds for his wrestling career.

The Prizefighter and current reigning undisputed tag champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, where he was asked “what’s left” after headlining WrestleMania two nights in a row and getting to work with his idol, Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens admits he isn’t really sure, but doesn’t think that his longevity in the ring will last as long as he originally anticipated. He adds that whatever he does, it will be with WWE.

That’s a great question. I really don’t know. I used to say I don’t see myself not being in the ring for another five to 10 years. And if I said it right now, I’d be lying because over the last few months, I have to admit, I don’t know if that’s true anymore. I look at things and I don’t know where I stand going beyond the next year and a half. I know I want to be involved in wrestling. I know I want to be involved in the WWE and I know I have a place here. I just don’t know where it is exactly. Maybe it’s still in the ring, maybe it’s not. I don’t know.

One thing Owens is sure about is what he plans to do for the next year and a half of his life, which is enjoy every minute of his time inside the ring.

I think for the next year and a half, my focus is just on enjoying everything I do as much as possible. There’s not really a worry about winning a title or main-eventing WrestleMania or any of that stuff anymore, which are the dreams that everybody has because I’ve been so blessed and I’ve gotten to do all of that. So I just want to have fun and I want to give people fun times to remember me by.

Owens later says that he could end up wrestling for another decade but reiterates that his thought process right now is to hang them up early.

Whether this is the end for my wrestling, I don’t know and I don’t want to sound dramatic, I don’t want to say this is a retirement speech or anything because I might still be wrestling for 10 years. I have no idea. My thought process right now is just to try to enjoy the next year and a half as much as I possibly can because I don’t know what’s on the other side. That’s really all I’m worrying about.

