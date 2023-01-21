WWE has announced on Twitter that Kevin Owens will be taking on Solo Sikoa in singles-action on next Friday’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. This will be the final SmackDown before next Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where Owens will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/27 EDITION OF SMACKDOWN

-Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

-Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

-Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row semifinal of the Tag Team Contenders Tournament

-Legado Del Fantasma vs. Imperium semifinal of the Tag Team Contenders Tournament