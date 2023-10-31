A pre-show match for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is now official.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which was the “go-home” show for the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event in Saudi Arabia for the red brand, a Kickoff Show bout was announced.

Sami Zayn will go one-on-one against JD McDonagh in a match that is now confirmed as the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Kickoff Show match.

