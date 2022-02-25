Former two-time NXT champion Killer Kross recently joined Fightful for an interview to discuss his upcoming return to MLW at their February 26th SuperFight event. During their talks, Kross talks about his strong relationship with MLW, and how he hopes to expand his character in different ways following his run in WWE. Highlights are below.

Says he’s always kept a good relationship with MLW:

“I’ve always kept good relations, for the most part, with everyone I’ve worked with. I’ve always been the same guy since the very beginning. I’ve never changed and that’s always the highest compliment I’ve ever gotten from anyone who’s known me over the tenure of my career. I’ve always kept a respectful and appropriate rapport with everyone that I’ve worked with. It was cool to see how many of them circled back to me once I became available to be contacted for work. He was one of the first people and I had an excellent time at MLW.”

How he enjoys Azteca Underground keeping the spirit of Lucha Underground alive:

“I liked what was going on when I was there initially. I was very open and public about that. I think, at least from my personal experience, the ability to creatively collaborate with the team to put something unique and interesting on television is so important. Especially now. People now more than ever are looking for an alternative to overly commercialized stuff and I think MLW offers that tenfold. Especially with the revisiting Lucha Underground aspect and stuff like that. People always wanted to see a season five and perhaps this isn’t exactly Lucha Underground, but this is the next best thing in my opinion.”

On his MLW return:

“We had discussed the idea of how we’d like to introduce me back into the programming. I definitely want to expand beyond what I did before, what I did in WWE. I’d like to create and add new layers. I have new ideas and concepts. Some of them I’ve been sitting on for one or two years because they just weren’t appropriate for the platform that we were on just previously. They would work perfectly for now. I’d known a couple of weeks. So far I like the introduction of the whole entire thing. One thing that I thought that is really cool about MLW is, to me as I watch their show, it still feels like it could be an experience when you’re watching it as opposed to something that really feels like it’s on a track that you’re not gonna be getting off, as you said. There’s a lot of ideas and a lot of different creative things that can be introduced. They don’t necessarily feel like they’re married to something like where you know how everything is going to play out. That, I think, is an aspect that’s very difficult to preserve with television in general. Because there’s a lot of things that have to be one way. MLW doesn’t feel that way to me.”