During a recent interview with Sportskeeda former two-time NXT champion Killer Kross spoke about his experience in WWE, and how he assumed that he and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, would remain with the company for life, making their release back in November of 2021 all the more confusing. Highlights can be found below.

Says he assumed that he and Scarlett would be at WWE for life:

“It feels a little bit like the Twilight Zone. I don’t have any bad feelings, but it’s just a little unusual, you know? Scarlett and I always thought we were gonna be lifers there. We thought that just because we had loved the environment so much.”

Compares his experience there to the military:

“I mean this in the most endearing way, it was kind of like the military. We would get up and we would train, you get paid to train, to become the best version of yourself, you go to perform and then you go home, and we’re very much happy with that lifestyle. Before we were even there, she and I would operate like that. We’re very much, ‘Get up, get whatever you need into your system, go train together, and then just do whatever you got to do with the rest of your days.’ Everything is just living in preparation for the next event and that’s the way it operated there. So I’m very happy that it’s in the same town because I think the audiences will definitely piggyback off of each other and I think it’s gonna work very well.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)